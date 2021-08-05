Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$34.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.58.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14. Parex Resources has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

