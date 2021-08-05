Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,041 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,541% compared to the typical daily volume of 551 put options.

ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANF opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.