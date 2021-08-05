Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Hyatt Hotels Put Options (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,144 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,686% compared to the average volume of 176 put options.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $48.24 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

