STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.94-$1.97 EPS.

STOR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.42. 30,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,580. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

