STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.94-$1.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 30,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,580. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

