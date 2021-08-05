Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Stratasys stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 2,197,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,882. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

