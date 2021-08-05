Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Stratasys stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 2,197,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,882. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41.
About Stratasys
