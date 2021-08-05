Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $22.00. Stratasys shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 10,968 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

