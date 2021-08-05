Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $1,263,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.28.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $165.61 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.33.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

