Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.12 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $419.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $433.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,116 shares of company stock valued at $72,751,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

