Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 53,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,437,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

