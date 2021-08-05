Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 945 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

