Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SAUHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.50. 31,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,020. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69. Straumann has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $96.02.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

