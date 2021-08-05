Strong (STRONG) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $235.08 or 0.00573509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $32.50 million and $2.23 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00102361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00141602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,901.66 or 0.99784562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.62 or 0.00826096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

