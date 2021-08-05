SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 3.1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 19,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,275,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,812 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in SunPower by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SunPower by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SunPower by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

