Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.81. Approximately 15,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,861,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,510 shares of company stock worth $8,773,056. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $265,880,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,143,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after buying an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

