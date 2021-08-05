Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches Market Cap of $67.71 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.71 million and $637,366.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.37 or 0.06866783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00128452 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,810,068 coins and its circulating supply is 324,379,579 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars.

