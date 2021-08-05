Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Up 19.1% in July

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 610,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth about $2,065,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 170,677 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 17.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 156,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 4.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

