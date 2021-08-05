Susan Ralston Purchases 900 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) COO Susan Ralston purchased 900 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $20,187.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Ralston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Susan Ralston purchased 200 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $4,656.00.

OPOF opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Old Point Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $26.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

