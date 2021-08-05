sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Tops $217.91 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002644 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $217.91 million and $16.46 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.26 or 0.00931644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00095917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043681 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 216,774,266 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

