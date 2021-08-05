Susquehanna Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $270.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.77.
L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $229.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $231.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.
In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
