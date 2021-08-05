Susquehanna Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $270.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $229.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $231.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.24.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

