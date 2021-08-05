Swerve (SWRV) Price Up 46.5% Over Last Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $13.41 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.16 or 0.00963438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00097968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044236 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,136,105 coins and its circulating supply is 14,092,574 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

