Symmetry Investments LP Invests $1.73 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $351.65. 404,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,542. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.41.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

