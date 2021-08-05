Symmetry Investments LP Invests $2.08 Million in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LI. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 660.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $3,397,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.35. 11,349,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,285,530. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -204.31. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

