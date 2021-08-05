Symmetry Investments LP Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Symmetry Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.7% of Symmetry Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $3,206,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $1,712,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,440. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

