Symmetry Investments LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMACU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,123. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

