Symmetry Investments LP Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.32. 2,947,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,163,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.25. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.72.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.



Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

