Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.54

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 14164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYIEY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

