Syntropy (NOIA) Market Capitalization Hits $146.15 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $146.15 million and $1.34 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 56.6% higher against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00060842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.00957086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00097674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,820,635 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

