Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03).

Shares of TCMD opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $884.30 million, a PE ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 289,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

