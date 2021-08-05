Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $14.38

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $15.56. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TALS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.04). Research analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

