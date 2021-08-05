Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -228.26 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

