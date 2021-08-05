Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Announces Earnings Results

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 50,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $525.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 2.53. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

