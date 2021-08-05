Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. 8,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,869,876. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

