Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $510,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 116,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $23,135,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.1% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 323,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 60,738 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 239,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,188,525. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.