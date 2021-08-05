Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,900 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Separately, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.11. 15,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,609. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11.

