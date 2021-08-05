Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in AT&T by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 120,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AT&T by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,007,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,108,000 after purchasing an additional 310,302 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,979,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 31,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in AT&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 81,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. 187,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,037,160. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

