Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Green Dot worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,817 shares of company stock worth $219,693. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

NYSE GDOT traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,428. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.73. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

