Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,558 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

AudioCodes stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,990. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.10. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

