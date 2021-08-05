Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $332.85. The company had a trading volume of 125,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $353.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.