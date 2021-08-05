Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 17,775 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,775 shares during the period. Airgain makes up 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Airgain worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Airgain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Airgain by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 55 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,065. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $183.61 million, a P/E ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

