TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$66.00 at National Bankshares

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.55.

TRP opened at C$60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$66.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.31. The stock has a market cap of C$59.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total transaction of C$132,014.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at C$278,637.48. Insiders sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

