TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 85.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $745.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 96.75%. Equities analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

