TCW Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,768,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,107 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,021. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.