TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after buying an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,474,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $362.99. 2,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,651. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.22. The stock has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $179.86 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

