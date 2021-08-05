TCW Group Inc. Has $16.69 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Morningstar worth $16,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $1,167,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,721,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,391,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $63,232.29. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,390,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,278,431.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,625 shares of company stock worth $61,951,938. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.95. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.54. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

