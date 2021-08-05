TCW Group Inc. Reduces Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,168 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $30,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.11. 745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,375. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,749 shares of company stock worth $860,634 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

