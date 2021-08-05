TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,607 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $25,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 423.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.54.

ZBH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

