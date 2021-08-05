TD Securities Cuts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$17.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $6.57. 119,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,858. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

