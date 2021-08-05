Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 309,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 450.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 121,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675 in the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.