Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.67.

NYSE:TDY opened at $453.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.06. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $301.76 and a 52 week high of $462.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

